Miranda Hart spends Valentine's Day offering advice to people feeling lonely

Miranda Hart reached out to her followers on Twitter, encouraging anyone who felt lonely on Valentine's Day to get in touch with her for a chat. The comedian, who is best known for her hit sitcom, Miranda, also encouraged people to try a checklist of fun things to do on the day of love. She wrote: "I don't know the full history of St Valentine but I do know it was a feast day to celebrate love and affection, not a commercial day to make anyone feel lesser, isolated or alone. So I shall be on twitter all day to chat to anyone feeling lonely."

Miranda posted a checklist of suggestions for Valentine's Day;

Using the hashtag '#Hartsvalentineday', Miranda spoke about the messages she was receiving, and what they were mostly about. "Two themes from my chats. 1. Women (mainly) feel something's wrong with them if single. My answer: BULL [expletive]! You are brilliant, loveable & perfect as you, & you have to believe that when single as you won't believe it just because you are with someone. Love and respect yourselves…. Second theme. 2. Being single is terrible/'the worst' etc. My answer: BULL [expletive]! If you are single, it can be hard yes, but it is what it is for now, so name ten advantages of it and focus on them. You'll miss them when they're gone!"

Miranda reached out to her followers

She added: "If you think about how we treat ourselves in our thought life, you'd NEVER treat a friend that way, 'You're not good enough', 'you don't deserve love', 'it's your fault you're ill', 'you're not doing enough with your life'. You'd be VILE! Yet we do it to ourselves." Fans of the star were quick to praise Miranda's sweet idea, with one person writing: "It's the year of the woman and what a wonderful woman Miranda Hart is," while another added: "I knew you were funny -had no idea you were so thoughtful. Thank you."

