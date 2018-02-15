Victoria Beckham shares rare photo with dad Victoria Beckham has a close relationship with her dad, and shared a snap of them catching up

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photo of herself enjoying a glass of red wine with her dad, Tony! The pair were spending some quality time together, and the mum-of-four shared a photo of the pair snuggling together, and captioned the shot: "Love you dad kisses x #bestdad." Her fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "That's a great looking dad! Looks young enough to be your bro," while another added: "What a lovely father and daughter shot!" Tony is a retired engineer and a father-of-three, and Victoria has previously shared snaps from his birthday party back in 2016.

Victoria shared a snap with her dad

At the party, he had an incredible birthday cake that featured icing models of himself with all 10 of his grandchildren, including Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and little Harper. Captioning the photos at the time, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my dad. We all love you so, so much!! Check out the cake. All 10 grandchildren!! What a celebration!" Victoria recently excited fans after reuniting with her fellow Spice Girls bandmates! Speaking about the decision to bring the band back together, she told the Mirror: "The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring. My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs."

Victoria previously shared photos from Tony's birthday

Speaking about their reunion, Victoria's publicist Jo Milloy, on behalf of the group, wrote: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls."