Mark Wright shares never-before-seen picture of wife Michelle Keegan in gushing Valentine's Day post The couple have been married since 2015

Mark Wright has paid tribute to his wife Michelle Keegan in the sweetest way. The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a never-before-seen picture of his leading lady. "Happy Valentine's Day to my 1. Love you always," he wrote alongside the snap, which sees the couple embracing against a beautiful backdrop of the Los Angeles sunset. Michelle, 30, also took to her page to post a lovely photo of a bouquet of red roses.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, have been enjoying a transatlantic relationship, having spent eight months apart last year. Michelle was busy filming Our Girl in Nepal, Malaysia and South Africa, while Mark has been kicking off his career Stateside as a presenter on Extra. But over the past few weeks, the former Corrie actress has been rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars as she spent time with her beloved.

Meanwhile, it seems the pair's careers are on the rise, with British TV star Michelle revealing that she also has an agent in LA. "I've been spending some time in Los Angeles with Mark and it's so nice to have some time together," she recently told new! magazine. "My US agent is in LA too, so I've had a few meetings set up over there." Speaking about their current situation, Mark told The Telegraph: "We'll see what happens. I think if you're an actress you want to come to Hollywood, right? But that’s not massively what she’s thinking right now. She'll come out here, we'll enjoy the sunshine and see how we go."

