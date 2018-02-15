Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom exchange flirty message about love amid rumours of a reconciliation The former couple have sparked rumours of a reunion

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have done little to dispel rumours of a reconciliation after exchanging flirty messages about love on Instagram. The former couple, who dated for over a year until announcing their split in February 2017, reignited speculation about their relationship on Valentine's Day.

Sharing a clip of herself catching the bouquet at her brother's wedding, Katy said that she "ran from love", prompting her former flame to leave a flirty comment. The Roar singer could be seen catching the bouquet of flowers before immediately running away, as fellow wedding guests looked on.

"When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it #happymadeupholidayofforcedlove #ilovemyself #iloveyoutoo," Katy captioned the video. And it didn't take long for Orlando to see the video, and leave a comment visible to her 68.4 million followers. "You can run but you can't hide...from YOURSELF," he wrote, adding a kissing heart emoji.

Unsurprisingly, it has sparked further speculation that Katy and Orlando are getting back together. Rumours of a reunion started in January when the pair were spotted on holiday together in the Maldives, staying at the luxurious Amilla Fushi resort. Since then, they have liked or commented on almost all of each other's Instagram posts, with Katy admitting she was "scared" of Orlando's driving in one comment.

Katy and Orlando dated for over a year before announcing their split at the end of February 2017, saying they were still friends. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement released by the pair read. The 33-year-old later said nobody was to "blame" for the split, tweeting: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? You can still be friends & love your former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

