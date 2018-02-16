Flashback Friday: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan count down to their wedding The couple married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine

To celebrate our 30th birthday, HELLO! is taking a trip down memory lane with a look at some of our most memorable covers. This week we're feeling romantic as we revisit one of our most loved Valentine's-themed issues. In 2015, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan joined us to tell of their excitement as they counted down the weeks to their May wedding.

"We can't believe it's so soon now," Michelle said at the time. "We've been engaged for a year and a half and that's gone so quick. We thought we had loads of time, but it's going to be the big day before we know it. I panic sometimes because I want everything done."

"And I'm the one to go, 'Michelle, calm down, that's sorted.' I like to get the deals done," Mark said. "This day will be how we always dreamt and hoped it would be." Michelle added: "We have both got our fairy tale."

Mark and Michelle married in 2015

Some had speculated that the bride and groom would marry abroad. After all, they got engaged in Dubai, and adore sunnier climes. But Mark and Michelle went down the traditional route and said "I do" at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk on Sunday 24 May 2015. The reception took place at Hengrave Hall, a stunning Tudor mansion.

How amazing does Michelle look in this makeup-free selfie?

Loading the player...

"We loved the idea of getting married abroad but for both of us it wouldn't have felt right," said Mark. "That's not like a real wedding in a church in the way our mums and dads got married and we want our families to be there." Michelle added: "Yeah, we are both traditional, even in the way we got engaged with Mark asking my dad's permission." She also revealed: "We will be Mr and Mrs Wright. I may keep the name Keegan for work but for everything else in my life I will be Michelle Wright."

Click here to see more of our iconic Flashback Friday covers!