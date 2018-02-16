Jeff Brazier reveals more details of his wedding to Kate Dwyer The TV star's two sons will take on an important role on the big day

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his upcoming wedding to girlfriend Kate Dwyer, revealing that his two sons will take on key roles on the big day. During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, the 38-year-old confirmed that boys Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, will be best men at his nuptials. "I'm very happy," he told the panel. "It's come together really nicely. Kate's a wonderful woman. She's got a great relationship with the boys. Freddie is hell-bent on having a stepmum, it really means a lot to him. There was a lot of pressure on Kate, but she has done a great job."

Jeff Brazier confirmed sons Bobby and Freddie will be best men at his wedding to Kate Dwyer

Jeff and Kate announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October. The star popped the question in Ibiza at sunrise after a four-year relationship. "We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats. Kate talked about how special the moment was, how relaxed and happy she felt, and I thought, 'Let's do it now'," he revealed. "I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."

Jeff has single-handedly raised the boys following the 2009 death of their mother Jade Goody

Wedding plans are already underway, with the couple set to tie the knot "somewhere hot" this summer. "[The boys] are so excited and have already been working on their speeches," Jeff recently told the Mirror. "It's going to be the most emotional moment I've ever experienced. It will be a recognition of everything we're been through and how strong we are now."

