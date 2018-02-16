Emma Bunton shares rare family photo in her 'favourite place' The Spice Girl has two children with her fiancé Jade Jones

Emma Bunton can always count on family to make her feel better! The singer has shared a rare snap with her loved ones, explaining that she is under the weather, but her family are the "perfect remedy". Posting a photo on Twitter and Instagram of the group looking out to sea, Emma wrote: "Feeling unwell but I'm at my favourite place with my loves. #perfectremedy."

The Spice Girls star looked to be enjoying her children's February half-term break on the coast. Emma, 42, and her fiancé Jade, 39, share two kids together – ten-year-old Beau and six-year-old Tate. The couple have been engaged since 2011, but Emma has always maintained that she doesn't need a wedding to justify her relationship.

Emma shared a sweet family photo on Instagram

The doting mum has previously opened up to MailOnline about her desire to expand her family. "I've always been very maternal and I love being around children," she said. "I think if I'm lucky enough that would be something wonderful." She revealed: "I'm always broody. I love every stage really. And obviously now I've got a nine-year-old and a five-year-old, they're going through different things. The whole thing about the smell of a baby, holding a newborn. Oh my goodness, there's nothing quite like it. And their skin is so delicate and soft and gorgeous. It's a very, very special time."

Fans can't get over how youthful Emma looks

The Heart radio presenter has a lot on her plate right now. Emma and her fellow Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B – shocked the world when they announced their reunion. While it's not yet known if the ladies are going on tour or if they're releasing new music, Emma teased that there's lots of "exciting things to come".

The singer pictured on her birthday

Emma also admitted that they had to make last-minute plans, opting to meet at Geri's house in Hertfordshire rather than somewhere in central London. Speaking on her Heart FM breakfast show, Emma revealed: "At first, actually, it was supposed to be at a hotel. But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought 'Oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private.' Geri's was the nearest so we were like, 'We're coming to yours!'"

The mum-of-two said it was a "lovely afternoon" of catching up, saying: "Obviously, we've seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let's do this, let's catch up."