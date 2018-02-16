Ore Oduba introduces baby on This Morning as he admits he feels 'so guilty' for leaving The Strictly Come Dancing winner went on tour one week after his son's birth

Ore Oduba's baby boy Roman has made his television debut! Ore introduced his newborn son on This Morning while presenting the ITV show on Friday, with his co-host Davina McCall. The pair were stepping in for regular hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and the new dad couldn't resist showing off baby Roman to viewers at home. "Our baby's here. He's here, he's here! He has been so good, as has Portia my wife who's been an absolute inspiration," Ore said as the camera panned to Portia holding their son. He continued: "They are just absolutely winning at it. I'm just so proud of them."

The Strictly Come Dancing winner admitted he felt "so guilty" for leaving his wife and newborn son just one week after the birth, due to work commitments. "I went off on the Strictly tour for three weeks and Portia single-handedly, with her parents looking after her, single-handedly, raised this five, six-week-old," he explained. "I felt so guilty but good in the knowledge that she was being looked after and doing so well." "He's the sweetest, look at him," said Davina, as their presenting duties got underway.

Portia and baby Roman made a cameo appearance

Ore, 32, and his stunning wife Portia welcomed their first child in January. Ore announced the birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of Roman fast asleep on his shoulder. "Cannot find the words to describe this feeling... Just thank you God for our little blessing. His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family's life. Roman, you are our world... and the world is all yours."

All the latest celebrity baby news!

The Strictly star welcomed his son in January

A week later, Portia admitted she was feeling "emotional" as she and Roman had to say goodbye to Ore who was going on tour. "Bye bye daddy see you really soon..." she wrote. "Today daddy goes on tour with @strictlycomedancinglive. Feeling emotional and hormones are everywhere but we are lucky to have an amazingly supportive family looking after us. Partners going back to work is hard isn't it!?"

Ore addresses Laura Whitmore rumours

Ore had previously opened up to HELLO! about Portia's pregnancy, saying: "It's going really well. I look at my wife now and I didn't think she could get any more beautiful… She will come in from work and I will be like a puppy coming to the door, just so excited to see her. This beautiful bump that she is growing, and she is amazing, she is generally just so amazing."