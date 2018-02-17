Loading the player...

Jennifer Aniston denies reports Brad Pitt is 'a shoulder to cry on' following split The Friends star announced her separation from Justin Theroux on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston has denied speculation that she has turned to former husband Brad Pitt for support following her split from Justin Theroux. The Friends star has been surrounded by rumours that she and her ex-husband could reconcile now that they are both single again, but her publicist described the reports as a "complete fabrication".

The 49-year-old announced that she and her husband of two years had parted ways on Thursday, and urged fans not to believe any further stories about their split unless it came from her or Justin directly. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative," the statement released by Jennifer's publicist read.

However, speculation has been rife that she and Brad Pitt could reunite, given he is also single following his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Bookmakers slashed odds on the pair rekindling their romance to 2-1 on Friday, but it seems that Jennifer has no intention of getting back with her ex.

Jennifer married Justin at their Bel-Air home in August 2015, and it is now expected that the pair will put the beautiful property up for sale in the wake of their split. The couple separated late last year after two and a half years of marriage, and seven years together in total.

The statement announcing their split, which was released by Jennifer's long-time publicist, stated: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

It continued: "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."