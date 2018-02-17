Do you support the same football team as Margot Robbie? Find out which team Margot Robbie has pledged her allegiance to!

Margot Robbie has admitted that she's a Fulham fan! The I, Tonya star spoke about an upcoming football match between Aston Villa and Fulham on Saturday, and admitted it was causing drama in her friendship circle as her husband Tom was a huge Fulham fan, and her best friend Josie loves Aston Villa, and they were both going to watch on the day. Chatting to BBC Sport, she said: "I actually haven't been to another Fulham game in a while but they're playing tomorrow, they're playing Aston Villa, and it's my two best friends, my husband and my other best friend Josie."

Margot revealed that she's a big fan of Fulham

She continued: "Aston Villa's Josie's team, Fulham is Tom's team, and they're going to the game and it's very tense already. I'm on the edge of my seat to see who wins." When asked who she supports, Margot added: "I've pledged my allegiance to Fulham so I want Fulham to win." Fulham FC's official Twitter account excitedly retweeted the video, writing: "Yes @MargotRobbie! #WeAreFulham." Another fan wrote: "When you think you couldn’t love @MargotRobbie any more she comes out with this line... 'I pledge my allegiance to Fulham'."

Fulham may have Margot as a famous fan, but Aston Villa will have the royal family cheering them on as Kate recently revealed that her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both support the team. During a visit to Coventry, nine-year-old Brian Mulonbi revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge had spoken to him about the team. He said: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits." According to the youngster, Kate jokily replied: "I have to be loyal to my husband!" Prince William has also spoke about the team during the visit. Nine-year-old Taylor Mosley said: "I said to them that I'm a Villa fan, because I know William is a Villa fan. He said he wants Sam Johnson to be our goalkeeper forever."

