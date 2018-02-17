Liam Gallagher reveals thoughts on Paddy and Christine McGuinness Liam Gallagher said he wouldn't wish the troubles on anyone

Liam Gallagher has opened up about his thoughts towards Paddy and Christine McGuinness' martial troubles after the Take Me Out star was photographed on a night out with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in mid-February. Speaking to the Mirror about the pictures, the former Oasis band member said: "Let them two get on with it – or them three get on with it. She does what she does, and he does what he… does. It is what it is... I've had my own [expletive], you know what I mean? So I wouldn’t wish any of that [expletive] on anyone."

Since the photos of Paddy with Nicole were published, the pair swiftly unfollowed one another on social media, and Christine shared a cryptic message on Twitter which read: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote by Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and something good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Paddy and Christine married in 2011 and share three children, four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and one-year-old daughter, Felicity. Speaking about whether they would work through their marriage troubles, a source told The Sun: "She has told him she needs some space and time to think about what to do next for the best... She wants to keep talking but needs a breather. She's been totally devastated by the pictures."