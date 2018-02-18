Is Cheryl and Liam Payne's relationship in trouble? Reports have been circulating that the couple's relationship is in crisis, but fans are unconvinced

Cheryl and Liam Payne's relationship is rumoured to be on the rocks according to celebrity journalist Dan Wootton. The showbiz reporter has claimed that the couple's friends fear that they are ready to separate, with Liam's touring putting a strain on their relationship, as well as their ten-year age gap. It is thought that they are still only together for the sake of their son Bear, who turns one in March. However, fans of the celebrity couple are unconvinced that Cheryl and Liam's relationship is in trouble, with many observing that the pair spent Valentine's Day together on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "What's this about Liam and Cheryl splitting up? He literally said Happy Valentine's Day to her on Instagram the other day." Another said: "Honestly, a few days ago Liam and Cheryl wished each other a Happy Valentine's Day. Also they are very much in love and happy with a baby. Let @CherlyOfficial and @LiamPayne be in their love bubble without those stories floating about." A third added: "Liam and Cheryl are very happy and doing well in their relationship. If you have nothing nice to share then don’t bother saying anything." HELLO! have contacted Cheryl and Liam's reps for comment.

Liam Payne posted a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Cheryl with the help of son Bear

Cheryl and Liam first met when Liam was auditioning on the X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge, when the singer was just 14 years old. The pair then began secretly dating in December 2015, before making their romance official in February 2016. In March 2017, the couple became first-time parents following the arrival of their son Bear, who they are notoriously protective of, and have only posted a few rare photos of the little boy since his birth.

RELATED: Cheryl delights fans after breaking social media silence

Loading the player...

However, to mark Valentine's Day, Liam melted hearts by sharing a cute snapshot of his son on his Instagram account to wish Cheryl a happy Valentine's Day. Liam, 24, joked: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now." The adorable post concealed Bear's face, and instead focused on his personalised babygro, which read: "Bear is Mummy's little Valentine." Cheryl, 34, was celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a mother. The singer, who is notoriously quiet about her personal life, chose to mark the day in private without sharing any social media posts.

RELATED: Read about Cheryl and Liam Payne's haunted house