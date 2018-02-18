Exclusive! Fern Britton reveals the real reason she left This Morning The TV presenter left the popular daytime TV show in 2009

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Fern Britton has revealed the real reason why she left This Morning – and says it had nothing to do with a rumoured pay gap between her and Phillip Schofield. And, even though presenting This Morning was her dream job, she has no plan to return. Speaking to HELLO! she said: "I did ten years of it and I loved that show – I can’t tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop." The presenter told the magazine that she never had any idea how much her co-host was paid. She told HELLO!. "That certainly wasn’t true, not least because I had no idea what Philip had been paid; I knew what I was being paid and it was more than fair. "It is appalling that, if you are doing the same job as a man, you are paid less and I am absolutely all for equal pay but at the time, even if Phillip had been paid more than me, he was doing more programmes on television.

Fern Britton told HELLO! the real reason she left This Morning

"It is wrong for someone else to be paid more than you are for the same job. But it’s terribly important to find out where your ‘enough’ is because everybody’s different and I was very happy with my ‘enough’." Having recently turned 60, Fern says she has grown more confident with age. "When I was younger I was always worrying about how people would perceive me and now I have abandoned that. People like me or they don’t and I don’t really give a damn anymore! "Of course like all women, some days I think my hair is rubbish and I can’t fit into my jeans but then I think: ‘I am alive and the world is good."

