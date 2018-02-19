Liam Payne makes solo appearance amid 'split' reports The singer shares an 11-month-old son with partner Cheryl

Liam Payne stepped into the spotlight on Sunday evening at the British Vogue Fashion and Film party. The 24-year-old cut a dapper figure as he made a solo appearance at the event – amid claims his romance with partner Cheryl is on the rocks. Liam, who shares an 11-month-old son Bear with the 34-year-old, posed for photographs in a smart grey tweed blazer over a matching T-shirt and black trousers. The star mingled with the likes of Rita Ora, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell at the exclusive event, which was held at London's Annabel's. It follows reports at the weekend that Liam is seeking legal advice over his future with Cheryl – although the notoriously-private couple have not responded to the claims. Certainly, fans of the couple are unconvinced by the reports, especially given that just last week Liam posted a sweet Valentine's Day message on Instagram.

Liam Payne made a solo appearance at the Vogue Fashion and Film party on Sunday evening

The One Direction singer shared a sweet snapshot showing his son wearing a personalised babygro, which read: 'Bear is Mummy's little Valentine.' Alongside the photo, Liam JOKED: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now."

Cheryl and Liam first met in 2008 when Liam auditioned for the X Factor at the age of 14. The pair started secretly dating in December 2015 and then went public with their romance in February the following year. Their son Bear was born in March 2017; the couple are fiercely protective of his privacy and have only shared a handful of photos since his birth, taking extra care to keep his face hidden.

The One Direction star recently shared a sweet Valentine's Day message for Cheryl

In December, Liam took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to Cheryl, thanking her for being an amazing mother to their little boy. He wrote: "2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see. @cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that."