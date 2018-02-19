Were Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux ever legally married? The couple were believed to have wed in August 2015

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may never have been legally married, according to new claims. US website TMZ reports that there is no record of the couple's marriage licence in LA County. Jennifer and Justin, who married at home in Bel-Air in 2015, may have opted for a confidential marriage licence, or may have received a marriage licence from any of the other 57 counties in California.

But TMZ continues to report that there has been talk among their sources, who have known Jennifer for a long time, that the actress was never legally married. Top divorce lawyers have also not been contacted by either Jennifer or Justin.

The couple split at the end of last year

The couple shocked the celebrity world last week when they announced their separation after two and a half years of marriage. They released a statement to the Associated Press from Jennifer's publicist that read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Jennifer, 49, has also since denied that she has turned to her ex-husband Brad Pitt for support. The Hollywood star dismissed reports of a possible reunion as a "complete fabrication". Speculation had been rife that newly single Jennifer and her ex Brad, who split from wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, could reconcile. The exes were married for five years.