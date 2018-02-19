Donna Air confirms split from James Middleton The couple started dating in February 2013

Donna Air has confirmed that she has ended her relationship with James Middleton. Donna, 38, and 30-year-old James - the younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton - met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club No 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. But after the five years, the couple have parted ways, with Donna confirming to The Mail on Sunday: "James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be."

Donna Air has parted ways from James Middleton

It comes after James was seen in the Dancing On Ice audience supporting Donna as she made her debut on the ITV skating competition last month. The mum-of-one later told HELLO! that she had been "touched" by the support of her on/off boyfriend. "It's been lovely to have the support of everyone. It's quite funny because you think, 'Oh I don't want anyone there - it's distracting. I just want to skate and get it done.' But having people there - my closest - on the first skate was really helpful."

READ: Mystery of James Middleton at Dancing on Ice revealed

Loading the player...

In November last year, James gave a very rare insight into his romance with Donna, and hinted that marriage and babies could be on the cards. He said: "I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of, but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all. She makes me very happy. I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait."

EXCLUSIVE: Donna Air talks James Middleton and excitement over royal wedding