Justin Trudeau and family pose for sweet photos at Taj Mahal The couple have three children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien

Justin Trudeau will be making some wonderful memories with his family during their official visit to India this week, but one of the highlights was surely a visit to the famed Taj Mahal. The Trudeaus posed for picture-perfect snaps in front of the country's most iconic landmark, with Justin revealing that he last visited the mausoleum some 35 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Justin uploaded a gorgeous family portrait with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their three children: ten-year-old Xavier, nine-year-old Ella-Grace and Hadrien, three. "I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India," he wrote.

Justin and his family are on an official visit to India

The Canadian Prime Minister, 46, and his family touched down in Delhi on Saturday. The couple and their children have so far visited a wildlife sanctuary, where they saw the important work being done to rescue and rehome captive Asian elephants across India. Justin and Sophie also attended a dinner hosted by the High Commissioner for Canada to India, Nadir Patel.

Justin has served as the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. The popular politician often shares personal family photos on his social media accounts, most recently to wish his daughter Ella Grace a happy birthday. Last year, the father-of-three penned an open letter to MarieClaire.com, speaking about the importance of feminism and his plans to raise his children as feminists.

The Canadian Prime Minister was pictured playing with his youngest son Hadrien

"I worry, because as a father, son, husband, and citizen, I witness the unequal obstacles women and girls face every day," he wrote. "It's 2017, yet in Canada and around the world, women and girls still face violence, discrimination, stereotypes that limit them, and unequal opportunities that keep them from achieving their dreams."

He added: "It is maddening to me that my brilliant, compassionate daughter will grow up in a world where, despite everything she is as a person, there will still be people who won't take her voice seriously, who will write her off—simply because of her gender." The politician added that feminism was also important for his sons, Hadrien and Xavier, to "escape the pressure to be a particular kind of masculine that is so damaging to men and to the people around them".