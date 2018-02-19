Blue Ivy joins mum Beyonce and grandma at basketball game Blue Ivy posed for selfies with her mum during the game

Little Blue Ivy Carter looked to be in great spirits as she enjoyed front row seats at the 67th NBA All-Star basketball game with her mum, Beyonce, her grandma, Tina Knowles and Tina's husband, Richard Lawson. The cute youngster, who turned six in January, wore ripped jeans and a black bomber jacket while watching the match, and accessorised with a cool pair of sunglasses. Beyonce, meanwhile, looked stunning in a long yellow skirt and transparent heeled boots as she posed for selfies with her eldest daughter.

Beyonce took a selfie with Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy's last public appearance was at the Grammy Awards, where she hilariously stole the spotlight by stopping her parents, Jay-Z and Beyonce, from clapping at Camila Cabello's speech. The camera caught Blue shushing the pair during the speech, and viewers were quick to react, with one tweeting: "Blue told Beyoncé to stop clapping and Beyoncé did what she was told," while another wrote: "Blue: calm down mother, dad you too. Y'all bring attention and you already know I didn't wanna be here. Thanks."

Blue smiled for a snap with Beyonce and her grandma, Tina

It looks like Beyonce was taking an evening off from caring for her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, to spend time with little Blue Ivy. Tina has previously opened up about her granddaughter being a big sister, telling Entertainment Tonight: "[Blue Ivy] is very proud and excited. She's a good big sister and cares for them a lot. We're very excited. It's a wonderful experience." She also told HollywoodLife.com: "Blue Ivy is doing well. She's a big sister, and she's willing to step in and do whatever she can to help out her little siblings. She's playing with them and looking out for them while they sleep. She'll even warm a few bottles from time to time."

