Liam Payne has revealed one of the main causes of arguments between him and Cheryl – and it's certainly unexpected! The 24-year-old One Direction star opened up about his home life with Cheryl and their 11-month-old son Bear during an appearance on Capital Breakfast Show on Monday, and admitted that the couple can't see eye to eye on Bear's future football team. During Liam's appearance on the radio show, host Roman Kemp asked the star about his support of West Brom football team, asking if Bear was also going to be a West Brom fan. "Well, this is the thing," Liam replied. "I mean Cheryl's not really that massively into football…" "She likes Newcastle?" Roman asked. "Well, everyone likes to bring up where they're from when this happens," Liam replied. "It's like, 'Oh well, I'm from here, so I'm gonna do this'. Ermmm, that was a great Geordie accent," he added with a laugh. "That's what she sounds like in the morning!"

The pop star continued: "So it's like a battle of the grandads at the minute, and he [Bear] is going to have a tough little choice on his hands at some point because you're going to have to disappoint some grandparents. Or he'll just have to go, 'You know what, forget this, I like ice hockey!' Pick a different sport."

Liam's appearance on Capital comes amid increasing speculation about his relationship with 34-year-old Cheryl, with some reports suggesting that the couple are set to announce their split in the next few weeks. Fans of the couple are unconvinced by the rumours, however, especially given that just last week Liam posted a sweet Valentine's Day message on Instagram. The One Direction singer shared a sweet snapshot showing his son wearing a personalised babygro, which read: 'Bear is Mummy's little Valentine.' Alongside the photo, Liam joked: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now."