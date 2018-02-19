David Beckham looks just like Harper and Cruz in never-before-seen throwback photo The retired footballer shared a cute throwback photo to mark sister Joanne's birthday

David Beckham's two youngest children look just like their famous dad did when he was a little boy! The retired footballer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a childhood photo of him and his younger sister Joanne to mark her birthday, and fans were quick to notice the family resemblance between the dad-of-four and his only daughter Harper, while others noted that he looked like son Cruz. The photo, which was captioned: "Happy Birthday little Sis..... So proud of you as a woman and an amazing mother ... Have an amazing day @joannebeckham @sandra_beckham49@lynnebeckham72," pictured David and Joanne as children sitting on the sofa, with followers taking to the comments section to share their observations. "David in this picture you have the same eyes as Harper," one told the former England captain, while another said: "Spitting image of Cruz here." A third added: "Harper and Cruz!"

Victoria Beckham's husband is extremely close to his younger sister, who welcomed her first child with partner Kris Donnelly - a baby daughter named Peggy – on 9 December. She announced the happy news on social media, writing: "9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... #myfamily." A doting uncle to his baby niece, David was recently pictured playing with Peggy during a shopping trip to Harvey Nichols, and the pair was spotted with matching hairstyles. Taking to Instagram, Joanne joked: "L O V E. M Y. U N C L E... as if me and uncle David have the same hair! I think he copied me."

David and his brood have just returned to the UK following a trip to New York for the half term holidays, where they supported Victoria at her NYFW show, enjoyed a visit to Salt Bae's restaurant NUSR-ET, and reunited with oldest son Brooklyn, who is currently residing in the Big Apple while studying photography at Parson's School of Design. The family even found time to hit the slopes in Whistler, Canada, before flying back to London for the start of the new school term on Monday.