Who is Christine McGuinness? Everything you need to know about Paddy's wife Paddy McGuinness is the star of hit ITV show Take Me Out

Paddy McGuinness' wife, Christine Martin, has been hitting the headlines over the past few weeks. But how much do you really know about the Take Me Out's presenter wife? The 29-year-old model from Blackpool is having to deal with rumours surrounding the state of her marriage after Paddy was pictured looking cosy with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton during a night out in London earlier this month. Paddy and Christine, who is a former Miss Liverpool, tied the knot on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in Wirral. They first met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2008 where Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. They then dated for three years before tying the knot.

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have been married since 2011

The couple share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In 2017, Paddy and Christine revealed that their twins had been diagnosed with autism. Christine later confessed that she was worried her baby daughter Felicity was beginning to show symptoms similar to the twins. "I am looking for little things," she explained on This Morning last year. "If she does have autism, we'll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."

Christine went on to reveal that she and her TV star husband were both shocked when the doctor delivered the heartbreaking news of their twins' diagnosis. "I think initially there's a huge sense of loss," she said. "But you just need to stay strong and remember these children were perfect to me before the diagnosis and they are still perfect now, they're doing absolutely amazing."

The couple have three children together

After welcoming their twins, Paddy opened up about how "fantastic" fatherhood was during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014. He explained: "It's the most fantastic thing ever but it's also the most hard and sleep deprivation is a torture, but we all willingly go through it." He added: "I'm going through all that now but I'm really, really enjoying it." But Christine's world was rocked when pictures recently emerged of her husband walking arm-in-arm with former pop star Nicole in Soho.

The TV star's wife of seven years Christine shared a cryptic message on social media, which read: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and something good things fall apart so better things can fall together."