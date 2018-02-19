Excited Holly Willoughby is counting down the days for major event The This Morning host is getting ready for Wednesday's Brit Awards

Holly Willoughby has just returned from a family ski trip during the half term holidays, and is now counting down the days until her next exciting event – the Brit Awards. The music loving star posted a photo on her Instagram account of her Brits press pack ahead of the ceremony on Wednesday night, which included a personalised Wrangler denim jacket with her initials H.W emblazoned on the collar. "Super excited about the @brits now…The countdown begins… #warnermusic #cirocgb #partytildawn." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one telling the This Morning host: "Have a great time," while another said: "Omg how cool is that goody bag! Can I have your jacket? We have the same initials!" A third added: "Good luck you will look amazing as always."

Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her Brits goodies, including a personalised jacket

Last year, the TV star – who is a regular at the music awards show – got stuck in traffic on her way to the venue. The mother-of-three posted a photo of gridlock traffic with a road sign reading 'Blackwall tunnel southbound closed' along with the caption: "Erm??? Now what happens?" Holly attended the star-studded event with her husband Dan Baldwin, and shared another snapshot of the TV producer having a quick nap in the car on the way to the glitzy event, writing besides it: "Some of us are more Brits ready than others!!! Wake up Dan." Luckily, Holly and Dan managed to make it to the red carpet on time, with Holly turning heads in a gorgeous Suzanne Neville metallic mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of silver Casadei heels.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby gets stuck in traffic on way to the Brits

The This Morning host at the 2017 Brit Awards

Last February's awards night featured an emotional tribute in honour of the late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016. The segment featured speeches from George's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and backing singers Helen 'Pepsi' DeMacque and Shirlie Holliman, as well as a performance from Coldplay's Chris Martin. It was especially moving for George's former partner Fadi Fawaz, who has spoken of his heartbreak after watching the show. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 43-year-old told followers: "I loved the tributes at the Brits. Ex Wham touched me while the duets broke my heart."

RELATED: Things you may not know about the Brit Awards

Loading the player...

This year's Brit Awards is also expected to be as memorable as ever, with Justin Timberlake confirmed to be performing on the stage, joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rita Ora. This will be the 36-year-old's third time at the event, and marks 15 years since his famous performance with Kylie Minogue. "Excited to be performing #Brits! See you soon UK," he told his Twitter followers when the news broke in January.