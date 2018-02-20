Scarlett Moffatt describes Ant and Dec as 'the brothers she never had' Saturday Night Takeaway returns to screens this weekend

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about her relationship with her heroes Ant and Dec, admitting they are "like the brothers" she never had. Scarlett, who features in the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway with the telly double act, said: "They're like the brothers I never had. They're genuinely lovely, down to earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice."

The I'm a Celebrity winner also revealed there were plenty of pinch-me moments, having a primetime Saturday night slot with national treasures Ant and Dec. If she had to pick one, Scarlett revealed: "Honestly walking into the first ever script meeting and realising 'wow I'm a part of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, just casually sat having a cup of tea with the most amazing people at ITV, discussing the script.'"

The 27-year-old recently made headlines after she was forced to defend her friendship with Ant and Dec. Fans noticed that she keeps a bedside photo of herself with the pair, in which newly single Ant features prominently in the foreground. The photo, which Scarlett has since replaced, was taken behind the scenes of Saturday Night Takeaway.

"Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," one fan wrote, referring to Ant's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong. However, Scarlett was quick to defend herself, replying: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x." The former Gogglebox star has since replaced the picture with another one.

The pretty brunette, who is dating model Lee Wilkinson, has previously opened up about her friendship with the TV legends, praising Ant for being the perfect "father figure". "If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent," she told the Daily Star as she prepared to host Extra Camp last year. "It's like my mum and dad are here."