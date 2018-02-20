Cruz Beckham is officially a teenager - see the sweet birthday wishes from mum and dad Cruz Beckham is celebrating his birthday! See the photos his parents shared on Instagram

Cruz Beckham has turned 13! Victoria and David's youngest son is now officially a teenager, and the pair have taken to Instagram to wish him many happy returns. David shared a close-up snap of Cruz smiling for the camera in a grey beanie hat and Louis Vuitton jacket, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my little man... 13 today so a big day... I'm so proud of you Cruzie you are such a special little boy with the cheekiest but best smile EVER." Victoria shared a photo of her son playing guitar, and added: "Happy Birthday!! We all love you so much!!! Kisses @cruzbeckham."

Cruz has turned 13

Fans were also quick to wish Cruz a happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy Birthday! You're now a teenager! Stay cute and talented," while another added: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham, you & I share the same birthday. Have a good one and eat plenty of cake." David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper appear to have recently enjoyed a skiing holiday together in Canada, though it is unclear if they were joined by Victoria or their eldest son, Brooklyn. David shared a video of himself snowboarding with Cruz, writing: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & Daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Romeo also shared a snap of himself sat on the slopes, while Harper was photographed dressed in purple ski trousers with a bright printed jacket as she learned how to ski with some help from her dad.

Victoria shared a snap of Cruz playing guitar

Skiing and snowboarding are just two of Cruz's many hobbies; the youngster was recently snapped by his mum taking horse riding lessons. He is also learning to play the piano, and shared a video of his skills after just four lessons, writing: "I can't believe that I reached a million thank you so much everyone for following me. Hope you like my piano. Only four lessons. Thanks you so much everybody."

