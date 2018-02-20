Loading the player...

WATCH: David and Harper Beckham's singsong is the cutest thing you'll see today David Beckham knows all of the lyrics to Tomorrow from the musical Annie!

Victoria Beckham couldn't resist sharing a sneak peek of her husband David enjoying a singsong with their daughter, Harper! The pair appeared to be in the bathroom while they sang along to Tomorrow from the musical Annie. Victoria captioned the video: "Sing-along with daddy," along with several laughing crying face emojis. Harper certainly appears to be following in her mum's footsteps as a keen singer; Victoria previously shared a video of her singing along to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You, and captioned the clip: "4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit! Kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon."

David and Harper had a cute singsong

David previously revealed that Harper, six, is a big fan of her mum's band, the Spice Girls, and has even seen their film, Spice World. He told GQ: "A couple of weeks ago it came on the TV and our little girl wanted to watch it. So Victoria kind of just sat through it and then she did all the moves with her after and sang all the songs." He added that Harper is also a big fan of the musical Frozen, telling the magazine: "[Harper's] very much into Frozen and has been for a while. Probably seen it at least 50 or 60 times."

The pair regularly share snaps and videos of their children

However, David and Victoria's daughter isn't the only one to have inherited Victoria's love of singing! Her big brother Cruz recently impressed viewers with his singing skills after the fashion designer posted a video of him on Instagram, and even made a Christmas single for charity after his talent caught the public's eye. Speaking to Capital FM about his music, he said: "Yeah it's amazing – it's two of my favourite things: singing and Christmas. It's amazing to put it together and the money is going to charity."

