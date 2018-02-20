Nicole Appleton breaks social media silence as fans rally round her The All Saints singer was recently linked to Take Me Out's Paddy McGuinness

Nicole Appleton has broken her social media silence after making headlines earlier this month. The All Saints singer has been keeping a low-profile after she was pictured looking cosy with Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness during a night out in London. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former pop star simply wrote: "Good morning Tuesday." Fans have offered their words of support to Nicole after she was linked to the married TV personality.

Nicole Appleton has taken to Twitter after being linked to Paddy McGuinness

"Good to see you back," tweeted one follower, while another wrote: "Morning gorgeous, missed you, feels like sun is shining again." A third post read: "Good morning Beautiful Nicole! You are loved, you are blessed, you have greatness within you! I love you." A fourth fan remarked: "Chin up chick. Good to see you back." The tweet comes almost a week after Nicole and Paddy both unfollowed each other on social media. The former singer, 43, had liked 178 of Paddy's Instagram snaps over the last ten months. The singer had commented and "liked" a variety of snapshots, including images of the TV hunk shirtless.

Paddy and his wife Christine have been married since 2011

Last weekend, Paddy's wife of seven years Christine shared a cryptic message on social media following the publication of photos showing her husband on a night out in London with Nicole. The mother-of-three, 29, wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." Paddy and Christine have been married since June 2011, and share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016.

