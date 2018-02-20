Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals son has given her dating advice The Loose Women panellist recently ended her ten-year marriage to Ray Fensome

She confirmed the end of her ten-year marriage to second husband Ray Fensome earlier this month, and it seems Coleen Nolan is ready for a new romance. During Tuesday's Loose Women, the 52-year-old revealed that her eldest son Shane, whom she shares with her first husband, actor Shane Richie, has offered her some dating advice. "I think they'll be a nightmare, there's already a few rules in place," she told the audience. "Shane is 30 this year and he went, 'Mum it would be so lovely if you meet someone else but please don't date anyone younger than me.'"

Coleen recently announced the end of her marriage to Ray. She previously told the Loose Women audience: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried… But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together. For the sake of both of our future happiness, and for our kids, especially [daughter] Ciara, it gets to a point…" The former coupe were married in 2007, and share 16-year-old daughter Ciara together.

Despite her recent heartache, Coleen revealed she is already looking forward to a "new chapter" in her life. She explained: "I'm trying to see it now, it is really sad - I don't want to cry - but it just happens and instead of sitting here, or staying with someone because I'm scared of being on my own? Do I want to be on my own at 53? - I've turned it around and gone, 'It's a new chapter, and that's exciting in itself.'"

