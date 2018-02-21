Peter Andre admits he's 'in the doghouse' with wife Emily over Valentine's Day card The couple are parents to two children together, Amelia and Theo

Peter Andre has admitted he is "in the doghouse" with wife Emily MacDonagh after sharing a photo of her Valentine's Day card on Instagram. Writing in his new! magazine column, Peter, 44, told fans: "There was a lot of interest in the cheeky Valentine's Day card I received last week. Even though I never mentioned who sent it to me, I was in the doghouse with Emily for posting it on Instagram, which is why I deleted it. I have no idea why. Oops! I got her some boots, a handbag and some beautiful flowers, among other things, which she loved. But I still ended up in the doghouse. Why?!"

Peter Andre previously shared a photo of his Valentine's Day gifts for wife Emily on Instagram

Prior to giving 28-year-old Emily her Valentine's Day presents, Pete had shared a photo on Instagram of his gifts to her – a beautiful box of red roses, a pair of black Zara boots and a black leather bag. "The beauty of Emily not having social media is that I can show you guys some of what I got her for V day and she'll never know," Peter wrote, adding: "Well she will tomorrow." His fans rushed to compliment him, with one replying: "You romantic fella." Another posted, "Emily is one lucky lady. You're such a fantastic couple," while a third wrote: "Adorable, we need more men like you in the world."

The proud dad recently posted a photo of his two youngest children watching their mum on TV

Mum-of-two Emily – a qualified doctor – has been forging out her own TV career recently, having appeared as a medical expert on ITV show Lorraine. Last week, Pete shared a photo of their two children, Amelia and Theo, watching their mum on telly. "Kids watching mum at breakfast," he captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one saying: "This is so sweet. She was amazing as always," while another said: "Cute, love how family orientated you are."

Emily is also stepmum to Peter's two older children Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, from his marriage to Loose Women panellist Katie Price. Pete has hinted that he would like to have more children in the future, but has said that Emily is not as keen as she wants to focus on her career, having only recently gone back to work following maternity leave. The TV presenter told the Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." But the star admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough."

