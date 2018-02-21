Could Chrissy Teigen have been royalty? Find out her connection to Meghan Markle! Chrissy Teigen spoke about her connection to the Suits actress on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her connection to Meghan Markle! The Lip Synch Battle host revealed that she was previously a 'briefcase girl' on the American version of Deal of No Deal alongside Prince Harry's fiancee back in 2007. In the US version of the show, the cases would be opened up by a group of models, and Chrissy joked that she could have been the one who was set up on a blind date with the Prince. Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "I tell John [Legend] all the time, 'That could be me. I could be Princess Harry.'"

The pair both worked on Deal or No Deal

Meghan has previously opened up about taking on the role, admitting that she worked on the show to "make ends meet" while trying to find work as an actress. Chatting to Esquire in 2013, she explained: "I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the US Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that's a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else."

Meghan eventually landed a lead role in the legal drama Suits, and starred in the show for seven series before bowing out following her engagement to Prince Harry. Speaking about leaving her acting career behind in their first televised interview as an engaged couple, Meghan said: "It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said work work as a team with [Harry]."