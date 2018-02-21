Inside Cruz Beckham's amazing Great Gatsby-themed birthday party Gordon Ramsay's children shared fun snaps on Instagram

The Beckhams sure know how to party. David and Victoria Beckham hosted a fun-filled birthday bash for their youngest son Cruz and made sure he celebrated becoming a teenager in style. Fans were given a sneak peek into the Great Gatsby-themed do after photos were posted online. Cruz's older brother Romeo shared a photo with the birthday boy and their good friends Holly and Tilly Ramsay – Gordon Ramsay's children.

The group were pictured in full costume, with Cruz, 13, looking like a young Jay Gatsby in a suit. Romeo, 15, looked just as dapper, toning down his look with a casual flat cap while Holly, 18, and Tilly, 16, were dressed to the nines in little black dresses, fur stoles and feathered headpieces. "Happy birthday Cruz lots of love xoxo," Holly wrote on Instagram. Cruz also shared a photo of his Borat-themed birthday cake that had the character's famous phrase 'High five' iced on it.

Cruz partied with Gordon Ramsay's children

The aspiring singer turned 13 on Tuesday, with his famous family taking to Instagram to mark his special day. Proud father-of-four David shared a picture of his son and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my little man.... 13 today so a big day... I'm so proud of you Cruzie you are such a special little boy with the cheekiest but best smile EVER." Mum Victoria also wrote: "Happy Birthday!! We all love you so much!!! Kisses." Cruz also showed off his incredible birthday present, posting a photo of his new electric blue Fender guitar.

The teenager had a Great Gatsby-themed party

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper appear to have recently enjoyed a skiing holiday together in Canada, though it is unclear if they were joined by Victoria or their eldest son, Brooklyn. David shared a video of himself snowboarding with Cruz, writing: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & Daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Romeo also shared a snap of himself sat on the slopes, while Harper was photographed dressed in purple ski trousers with a bright printed jacket as she learned how to ski with some help from her dad.

