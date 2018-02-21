Jennifer Lawrence jokes about offending England after Joanna Lumley incident Jennifer Lawrence also revealed that she'd emailed Joanna Lumley to apologise

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about the aftermath of a comment she made towards Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs. The Hollywood star was met with criticism after telling the Absolutely Fabulous star that her introduction of Jennifer was "a bit much". However, while chatting on Lorraine the Hunger Games actress confirmed that it was all an "inside joke", adding that she reached out to Joanna to apologise. She said: "I love Joanna Lumley! I've been such a huge fan for so long when I saw her backstage I was like, 'Oh my God'!"

Jennifer spoke to Lorraine about the BAFTAs

She continued: "I grabbed her just before she went on stage and was like, 'Just go on and on and on about me', obviously kidding, and she went on and gave me the nicest introduction ever and so as a joke, it was kind of an inside joke between us I was like, 'Alright, calm down,' because I was the one who told her to do it, and boy did that go wrong! I was at the BAFTAs for 15 minutes and I offended England."

Loading the player... Viewers took to social media to slam Jennifer's comments at the BAFTAs at the time, with one writing: "How rude was Jennifer Lawrence to Joanna Lumley?" Another added: "Jennifer Lawrence that sounded rude & rather ungrateful." Speaking about reaching out to Joanna after the show, Jennifer revealed that she emailed her writing: "I am so sorry, if you want to come to my hotel before Tuesday and just punch me in the face, please," to which Joanna apparently responded: "I have absolutely no idea what you're talking about, I don't go on the Internet." Jennifer also spoke about the incident on Magic Radio, telling Ronan Keating: "Everybody thought that I was being rude. But to be fair, I couldn't have just walked out after she was like, 'Biggest movie star in the world!!' I'd just walked out and gone, 'Thank you Joanna'. It would have been like, 'So you agree? You think you're really pretty!'"

