Cheryl to defy 'split' rumours by supporting Liam Payne at the BRITs The couple have been the subject of 'split' rumours

Cheryl is set to make a high-profile appearance at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night – a sure way to finally shut down those 'split' rumours. The singer will cheer on her boyfriend Liam Payne, who is performing his Fifty Shades track For You with Rita Ora on the night. According to the Sun Online, Cheryl has been finalising her preparations for the glitzy awards ceremony, including what show-stopping outfit she will wear.

While her relationship with the One Direction singer has been the subject of much speculation, Cheryl will hold her head high as she walks the red carpet. The star, who has been hitting the recording studio recently, will be able to mingle with other music royalty at the bash, while also enjoying a much-deserved night off from parenting duties.

Cheryl and Liam will attend the BRITs together

The mother-of-one addressed rumours of her 'rocky' relationship during an outing in Newcastle on Tuesday. She opened the Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre, appearing on BBC Breakfast via a video link. When asked whether she gets "frustrated" by the interest in her relationship when she is trying to raise awareness for a good cause, Cheryl, 34, replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me."

The singer has shut down split rumours

Liam, 24, also put aside the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Replying to his girlfriend's Instagram post about her new charity venture, Liam wrote: "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you've put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same."

Next month the couple will celebrate an important milestone in their family life – their son Bear is turning one! Fans are hoping that Cheryl will finally share a birthday snap of her little boy; the notoriously private singer hasn't posted a photo of her baby since his birth.