Liam Gallagher pokes fun at brother Noel while quizzed by schoolchildren Liam Gallagher was interviewed by a group of school kids, and the results are brilliant!

Liam Gallagher was on his best behaviour while being interviewed by a group of schoolchildren recently. The former Oasis band member sat down for a chat with some youngsters as part of a collaboration with Vice's music channel Noisey - and the results were brilliant! Not one to waste an opportunity, Liam managed to poke fun at his estranged brother, Noel, during the interview. Asked by one child if he played any musical instruments, he replied: "I don't play instruments I just sing, but I had a brother who played the guitar... He's naughty! He's not much bigger than you actually, what shoe size are you?" After the little girl said she was '11E', he replied: "Yeah I think he's 11A."

Liam and Noel have a difficult relationship

Liam also jokily argued with a little boy after he said he liked Noel's band, High Flying Birds, telling him: "You don't really [like them] do you? You're trying to wind me up, aren't you? You want me to kick off don't you?" The children were clearly comfortable chatting to the rock star, as they began to tease him about his favourite football team, Manchester City, losing to Liverpool. He said: "Someone told me you were nice kids... Yeah, rub it in mate! Edit that bit out! This is a nightmare."

READ: Liam Gallagher reveals thoughts on Paddy and Christine McGuinness

The dad-of-four also chatted to one little girl about Disney films, telling her that his favourite was Finding Nemo, and revealed his favourite Oasis song was Live Forever. He said: "I like playing a song called Live Forever. I think it's about my mum and it's a nice song to sing for my mother." Viewers were quick to praise the sweet video, with one writing: "Literally had me creasing at my desk. Top work," while another added: "A brother's love comes in many forms.I love the, 'He's naughty!'. The Manc kids will love his talk cause it's just like what they're used to!"