Ashton Kutcher reveals how he moved on from Demi Moore divorce The actor is now married to his That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher has opened up about his split from ex-wife Demi Moore, five years after the Hollywood stars got divorced. Ashton, 40, and Demi, 55, tied the knot in September 2005 after a two-year relationship. The Two and a Half Men star then filed for divorce in December 2012, citing "irreconcilable differences" in the legal proceedings. Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the father-of-two revealed that he didn't eat for a week after they parted ways.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore parted ways in 2011

"Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself," he shared. "I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea - for a week." However, Ashton revealed that he started seeing things after not having any food for the week. "I started to hallucinate on day two, which was fantastic," he said. "It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy."

During his "retreat" in the mountains, Ashton admitted he wrote letters to all of his exes. "I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven," he explained. "I typed them all out and sent them. It was almost like an AA exercise, where I was like, 'I probably have done some damage,' so I just cleared [my] palate." Ashton is now happily married to his That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, whom he wed in July 2015. The couple have two children together.

