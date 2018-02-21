Jennifer Lawrence responds to dress controversy: 'Get a grip people' Read Jennifer Lawrence's response to fans discussing her lack of a coat here

Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the uproar surrounding a photo of herself in a revealing dress during a photocall while promoting her new film, Red Sparrow, while her male castmates were wrapped up in jackets and coats. The Hunger Games actress admitted she felt "extremely offended" by fans suggesting that the photo was sexist, and took to Facebook to share her opinion. She wrote: "Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for five minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

Jennifer wore a Versace dress for the photocall

The 27-year-old continued: "This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!"

Loading the player... Speaking about Jennifer's outfit, one person previously wrote: "This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING," while another added: "Everyone in that picture looks mortified by the fact of that picture. Who suggests this?" This isn't the first time Jennifer has defended herself during her stay in London, as the Hollywood star also came under fire after appearing to be 'rude' to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs. Speaking about the incident on Lorraine, Jennifer explained: "I grabbed her just before she went on stage and was like, 'Just go on and on and on about me', obviously kidding, and she went on and gave me the nicest introduction ever and so as a joke, it was kind of an inside joke between us, I was like, 'Alright, calm down,' because I was the one who told her to do it, and boy did that go wrong! I was at the BAFTAs for 15 minutes and I offended England."

