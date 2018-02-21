BRIT Awards 2018: Complete winners list - LIVE UPDATES
The BRITs 2018 is officially here!
The world's biggest music stars came together for the BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the best of British music. The annual awards show, which will see the likes of Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa all take to the stage, is set to be a big night for Ed Sheeran, who is up for four nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, Mastercard British Album of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year. But it's Dua Lipa who leads the charge with an impressive five nods. The singer's first ever BRIT nominations follows an extraordinary year in which she was named most streamed female artist in the UK.
The night will also see Liam Payne come up against his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and Harry Styles for British Artist Video of the Year. Also up for two awards are Little Mix, Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson and Katy Perry. So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the BRITs, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full BRIT Awards shortlist...
The BRIT Awards 2018 nominations:
British Album of the Year
Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran - Divide
J Hus - Common Sense
Rag 'n' Bone Man - Human
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer - WINNER!
British Male Solo Artist
Stormzy - WINNER!
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag'n'Bone Man
British Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Paloma Faith
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
Laura Marling
British Group
Wolf Alice
Gorillaz -WINNER
London Grammar
The XX
Royal Blood
British Breakthrough
Dave
Dua Lipa - WINNER
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Single of the Year
Rag 'n' Bone Man, Human - WINNER!
Liam Payne, Strip That Down featuring Quavo
Jax Jones feat. Raye, You Don't Know Me
Clean Bandit, Symphony featuring Zara Larsson
J HUS, Did You See
Calvin Harris, Feels featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
Dua Lipa, New Rules
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Jonas Blue, Mama featuring William Singe
Little Mix, Touch
International Female Solo Artist
Taylor Swift
Lorde Bjork - WINNER
P!nk
Alicia Keys
International Male Solo Artist
Kendrick Lemar - WINNER!
Childish Gambino
Drake
Beck
DJ Khaled
International Group
Foo Fighters - WINNER!
Arcade Fire
LCD Soundsystem
Haim
The Killers
