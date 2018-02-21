BRIT Awards 2018: Complete winners list - LIVE UPDATES The BRITs 2018 is officially here!

The world's biggest music stars came together for the BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the best of British music. The annual awards show, which will see the likes of Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa all take to the stage, is set to be a big night for Ed Sheeran, who is up for four nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, Mastercard British Album of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year. But it's Dua Lipa who leads the charge with an impressive five nods. The singer's first ever BRIT nominations follows an extraordinary year in which she was named most streamed female artist in the UK.

The night will also see Liam Payne come up against his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and Harry Styles for British Artist Video of the Year. Also up for two awards are Little Mix, Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson and Katy Perry. So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the BRITs, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full BRIT Awards shortlist...

The BRIT Awards 2018 nominations:

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran - Divide

J Hus - Common Sense

Rag 'n' Bone Man - Human

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer - WINNER!

British Male Solo Artist

Stormzy - WINNER!

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'n'Bone Man

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

British Group

Wolf Alice

Gorillaz -WINNER

London Grammar

The XX

Royal Blood

British Breakthrough

Dave

Dua Lipa - WINNER

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Single of the Year

Rag 'n' Bone Man, Human - WINNER!

Liam Payne, Strip That Down featuring Quavo

Jax Jones feat. Raye, You Don't Know Me

Clean Bandit, Symphony featuring Zara Larsson

J HUS, Did You See

Calvin Harris, Feels featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

Dua Lipa, New Rules

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Jonas Blue, Mama featuring William Singe

Little Mix, Touch

International Female Solo Artist

Taylor Swift

Lorde Bjork - WINNER

P!nk

Alicia Keys

International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lemar - WINNER!

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

International Group

Foo Fighters - WINNER!

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers