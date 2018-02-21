Lauren Harries is loved-up with new boyfriend The reality TV star, 39, has found love again following her split from Connor Yemm

Lauren Harries has found her Prince Charming! The reality TV star has found love again following her split from toyboy Connor Yemm, and has been sharing some loved-up photos of the pair on social media. On Tuesday, Lauren posted a photo of Bruce on her Instagram account, describing him as her "gorgeous boyfriend". In another snap, Lauren was pictured with Bruce relaxing on the sofa, which she captioned with a series of kissing lip emojis. "Aww I hope this works out for you both xx," one fan wrote in the comment section. Bruce also posted a sweet photo of the pair, which he captioned: "Out with the lovely @laurenharriesofficial. Known each other a long time and finally met."

Lauren Harries and new boyfriend Bruce

The star's new romance follows her breakup with Connor, with the pair ending their relationship last year. The former couple had previously appeared on Loose Women together to talk about how they had met, with Lauren looking a picture of happiness as she spoke about her 21-year-old boyfriend. "We met on Twitter. The first thing I said to him was does he like women. We then exchanged numbers," she said. The pair then spent a blissful 12 days together in Lauren's hometown of Cardiff. "We had a wonderful 12 days. It started as a friendship," she told the panel.

While on the ITV daytime show, Lauren admitted that her family had yet to meet Connor, who she described as "very mature." And while fans were happy for Lauren, many were left stunned by the couple's age difference. "How much younger is he? He looks barely out of his teens," wrote one. Another added: "Wait, that's a young boy." Others, however, were pleased to see how happy Lauren looked. "I think Lauren & Connor are lovely people & a lovely couple," one viewer tweeted.