Cheryl and Liam Payne hold hands on red carpet at Brit Awards The couple made a rare public appearance at the 2018 Brit Awards on Wednesday night

Cheryl and Liam Payne looked loved-up on the red carpet on Wednesday night as they made a very rare red carpet appearance at the 2018 Brit Awards. Holding hands as they posed for photos at the O2 Arena in London, the pair looked a picture of happiness, with Cheryl looking as stylish as ever in a black ruffled mini dress, while Liam looked dapper in a pale blue suit jacket teamed with black trousers. Liam, who will be performing his Fifty Shades track For You with Rita Ora later in the evening, looked happy to have his girlfriend there to support him at the glitzy awards ceremony. The pair are enjoying a much-deserved night off from parenting duties away from their young son Bear, who they welcomed in March 2017. During the ceremony, host Jack Whitehall went over the say hi to the first-time parents, who said that their date night was going "well so far." Jack then asked them to say "hi to the little man." While both Liam and Cheryl assumed he was talking about their young son, Jack then joked: "Hello Niall."

Cheryl and Liam Payne looked a picture of happiness as they arrived at the 2018 Brit Awards

The couple's relationship has been the talking point of late, with rumours circulating that they are on the verge of breaking up. Cheryl addressed the speculation on Tuesday during an outing in her hometown Newcastle. She opened the Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre, appearing on BBC Breakfast via a video link. When asked whether she gets "frustrated" by the interest in her relationship when she is trying to raise awareness for a good cause, Cheryl, 34, replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me."

The couple held hands as they made their way to the venue

Liam, 24, also put aside the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Replying to his girlfriend's Instagram post about her new charity venture, Liam wrote: "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you've put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same." Cheryl and Liam first met when Liam was auditioning on the X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge, when the singer was just 14 years old. The pair then began secretly dating in December 2015, before making their romance official in February 2016. In March 2017, the couple became first-time parents following the arrival of their son Bear, who they are notoriously protective of, and have only posted a few rare photos of the little boy since his birth.