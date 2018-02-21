Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe make rare red carpet appearance at Brit Awards The This Morning host and his wife Stephanie both co-ordinated in black at the star-studded music event

Phillip Schofield was joined by his wife Stephanie Lowe on the red carpet on Wednesday's Brit Awards, looking dapper in a black shirt and trousers, while Stephanie aptly co-ordinated, dressed in a black lace jumpsuit. The This Morning host was just one of the many stars to flock to the O2 Arena to enjoy the biggest event in the music calendar. Other ITV favourites included his TV wife Holly Willoughby, who looked stylish in a white suit dress, Rochelle Humes, Emma Willis and Myleene Klass. All eyes were also on another celebrity couple, with Cheryl and Liam Payne making a defiant joint appearance together amid split rumours.

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe at the 2018 Brit Awards

The happy couple have been married since 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phil was fronting children's television. Although the Dancing on Ice presenter tends to keep his wife out of the spotlight, Stephanie featured on his series, Schofield's South African Adventures last year, and was last seen in public with her famous husband at the National Television Awards in January. The couple are also the proud parents to two daughters, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.

Last week, Phillip shared photos from his Valentine's Day celebrations with Stephanie, including a romantic photo of the pair enjoying glasses of champagne rosé in front of a backdrop of roses. "Happy Valentine's (and a bubbly heart in the glass)" he captioned the Instagram post. Just before 14 February, the star also shared a photo of himself testing out some of the latest romance-related gadgets, including a love heart light and red helium balloons, while the floor was scattered with rose petals. In the snapshot, Phillip was wearing his dressing gown, and relaxing with a foot spa in his living room. "Valentine’s relaxation (!) gadget vid posted tomorrow on my official Facebook," he wrote besides the image.

