The reason Simon Cowell had to pull out of Brit Awards last-minute The X Factor judge had to stay at home after suffering from illness

Simon Cowell had to miss the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, and was forced to watch the ceremony from home rather than attend the glitzy event at the O2 in London. According to The Mirror, the X Factor judge is suffering from a chest infection, with an insider telling the publication: "Simon had to pull out last minute due to a chest infection. He recorded BGT deliberations on Sunday but was taken ill this week and cancelled several meetings." It is believed that his partner Laura Silverman still attended the star-studded music event. And while the Britain's Got Talent judge was notably absent, many of his celebrity friends were in attendance, including former X Factor judge Cheryl, who made a rare red carpet appearance with partner Liam Payne. The couple held hands as they arrived at the venue, shutting down speculation that they are on the verge of splitting up. At the ceremony itself, presenter Jack Whitehall came over to chat to the celebrity couple, who told him that their date night away from baby son Bear was "going well so far".

Simon Cowell was forced to miss the 2018 Brit Awards

This isn’t the first time that Simon's health has been in the headlines. In November, the star suffered a nasty fall down the stairs while at home with his young son Eric. Talking to The Sun after the incident, he admitted that he was worried that his little boy would have seen him, and that the scare made him put things into perspective. He said: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life." The music mogul previously revealed that his low blood pressure was to blame for his fall, explaining: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."

The X Factor judge is a doting dad to son Eric

A doting dad, Simon has previously spoken about his aspirations for Eric, admitting that he hopes that he will follow in his footsteps and work in the music industry. He told The Sun: "He has to take over for me. I've put him in training. He's down at the shows, he has the earplugs in. I would absolutely love it if he could do what I do." He then added that if Eric "gravitates towards academics" that he would encourage him. "I'm not going to lie, I'd love him to one day say 'Can I work for you and learn how to do it.' That would make me feel incredible, and they you have a legacy," he added.