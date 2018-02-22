Who is the mystery woman who upstaged Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards? Este Haim joined Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 to apologise to Cheryl for her background antics!

As Jack Whitehall spoke to Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, viewers found themselves distracted by a woman in the background mouthing 'Call me', to the camera, with many taking to Twitter to discuss the hilarious moment. One fan wrote: "The drunk woman pulling faces behind Liam and Cheryl just won the Brits," while another added: "I didn't listen to a word Cheryl or Liam just said... I was completely fixated on the woman behind who is absolutely plastered." However, the mystery woman is actually a star herself; Este Haim from the popular US band, Haim.

Este mouthed 'call me' to the camera

The singer took to Twitter to clear up reports that she had one too many drinks, writing: "Not drunk, just living my truth," then apologised to Cheryl on Radio 1, saying: "Cheryl, hi. This is Este Haim calling, I'm in a band called Haim with my sisters. Before anything, congratulations on the baby, big mazel! I happened to be sitting behind you last night at the Brit Awards and had an amazing time, however, some people on the Internet are claiming I may or may not have been thumbing my nose at the situation in front of me (that's an Americanism) but I just want to let you know there's no beef and I'd like to invite you to my show…. Big kiss, lots of love. There's no beef, we're all friends here!"

Este @HAIMtheband called @CherylOfficial to clear things up about being the 'drunk woman' behind her and @LiamPayne at last night's #BRITs 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/C7M5jvINls — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 22, 2018

Her sisters hid their faces as she made her lengthy apology, with one saying: "That was a podcast!" after Este wrapped up her lengthy message. Jack had been chatting to Liam and Cheryl about their evening out as a couple, and asked Liam how their date night was going, to which the One Direction star responded: "Going great so far. We're having a good time."