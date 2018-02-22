Loading the player...

Jesy Nelson has made it red carpet official with her new boyfriend Harry James. The couple attended the BRIT Awards together on Wednesday night, making a glamorous appearance at the O2 Arena. Jesy, 26, oozed confidence in a green leather jumpsuit, adding height to her frame with platform heels. She completed her look with poker straight hair, auburn eye makeup and held a white rose in honour of the Time's Up movement.

Jesy posed on the red carpet with her Little Mix bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The girls had a lot to celebrate on the night as their music video Touch won the British Artist Video Award; Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs presented the ladies with the accolade. Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne later took to the stage again as they presented Stormzy with the Britsh Male Solo Artist award.

The couple started dating last summer

The Shout Out to my Ex singer and her boyfriend Harry, also a musician, were first linked last summer. The couple were pictured holidaying in Mykonos in July. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry – they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses. They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."

Little Mix won British Artist Video Award at the BRITs

Jesy had previously dated TOWIE star Chris Clark but their romance was short-lived. The couple attended the BRITs together this time last year, but by April, they had parted ways after Chris reconciled with his ex-girlfriend. Jesy was also previously engaged to Coleen Nolan's son Jake Roche, lead vocalist of band Rixton. The couple called off their engagement in November 2016.

