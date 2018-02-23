Holly Willoughby hits out at photographers for inappropriate Brits photos The star shared a scathing post on Instagram…

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share her anger and upset at photographers who tried to take inappropriate photos of female celebrities at this week's Brit Awards. The This Morning star spoke of her disappointment at the way "cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts" after the star-studded music event – especially in light of the Time's Up movement. Sharing a collage featuring photos of Rita Ora, Louise Redknapp, Abbey Clancy and herself, Holly wrote: "At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that come with the #timesup campaign… at the end of the night, cameras were held low to get photos up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup."

Holly Willoughby pictured on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards

Her post was met with an outpouring of support, racking up over 200,000 likes, "This makes me so sad and disgusted. This is never done with men," Scarlett Moffatt wrote, while Emma Bunton added: "#equality #timesup love you Holly and my girls x." Other comments from Holly's followers included: "This should be a criminal offence! It's no different to a man looking up a woman's dress. Only difference is they get paid for it... Disgusting." Another fan added: "This just makes me sad. A night full of hope to end like this. Where's the respect? What a world..."

Cheryl and Liam Payne also showed their support for the Time's Up movement on the night

The Time's Up movement was supported by a whole host of celebrities at this year's Brits, who carried white roses or wore a white rose badge to show their stand against sexual harassment. Ed Sheeran wore his white rose as a buttonhole, while stars including Rita Ora, Paloma Faith and Ellie Goulding held their roses as they posed for photographs on the red carpet. Liam Payne, like Justin Timberlake, opted to wear a white rose pin, while his girlfriend Cheryl carried her flower.

