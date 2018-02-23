Claire Foy and husband Stephen Campbell Moore announce their split The couple have released a joint statement confirming the sad news

Claire Foy and her husband Stephen Campbell Moore have sadly announced the end of their three-year marriage. In a joint statement released to HELLO!, the couple said: "We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time." The Crown actress Claire, 33, and 38-year-old Stephen, star of The History Boys, first met while working together on the 2011 film Season of the Witch, and were married in 2014. They are parents to one daughter, born in March 2015.

Claire is best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Earlier this year, she was named Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama series at the SAG Awards – although she did not attend the star-studded ceremony. Claire did make a red carpet appearance earlier this week, however, as she stepped out for the premiere of her latest film, Unsane, at the Berlin Film Festival. The British star was not wearing her wedding ring, but appeared in high spirits as she posed on the red carpet with director Steven Soderbergh and co-star Joshua Leonard. Claire last attended a public event with Stephen in May 2016.

Unsane is a psychological horror-thriller which sees Claire play protagonist Sawyer Valentini, who believes someone from her past is stalking her. She then finds herself held in a mental institution against her will – and becomes convinced that the attendant nurse is actually her stalker. But is the threat real or all in her head?

It's certainly a change of direction for Claire, who has received rave reviews for her performance in the film. She recently wrapped up her second and final season playing Queen Elizabeth II in the The Crown, and will be replaced by Olivia Colman as the series moves forward with time. Speaking recently to HELLO! about her successor, Claire said: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any pearls of wisdom for her successor, she replied: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."