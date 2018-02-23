Christine Lampard talks baby plans with husband Frank Christine Lampard said having a baby would be 'wonderful'

Christine Lampard has opened up about her wish to have children with her husband Frank, admitting that it would be "wonderful" to further extend their family. Chatting to the Mirror about the possibility of having children, the 39-year-old, who is stepmother to Frank's two daughters from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas, said: "If it happens, of course it will be wonderful. If not we have the two girls – and one is about to embark on her teenage years, so that is a whole other chapter about to happen. That is honestly where our heads are at, and we just enjoy life as best we can in between."

Christine and Frank met back in 2009

Christine is close to her two stepdaughters – Luna, 12, and Isla, ten - and spoke to the newspaper about a recent birthday card she had received from Isla. "She went on to say 'I love you being my stepmum' and so I started to cry. I'm proud I have that kind of relationship with them," she said. Frank and Christine met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, and Frank previously revealed that for him, it was love at first sight.

Loading the player... Speaking on The Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I had been on my own for a year, single for a year, and I'd had a very hard time with my mum, and I was in a difficult place. And I don't need to go into that, but it was tough, and I was working and that was my get-out from a very hard year for myself… But meeting Christine was completely uplifting for me because, we say love at first sight, but we met, and very quickly we kind of moved in together and were inseparable… And I fell in love, she brought the perfect balance to my life. And the world that she's in makes it, say, easier."

