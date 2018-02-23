Stephen Fry diagnosed with prostate cancer Stephen Fry explained the process, and thanked his doctors for their early diagnosis

Stephen Fry has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The former QI presenter posted a video explaining his treatment on his website on Friday. Sharing the link on Twitter, he wrote: "For the last two months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on." Speaking about the diagnosis, Stephen explained that he went to the doctor for a flu jab, ended up having a check-up and was eventually diagnosed with prostate cancer after undergoing an MRI and a biopsy.

"Cancer is a word that rings in your head," he said. "'I've got cancer' I kept saying to myself, good heavens. You're not supposed to get cancer. I know it's a cliche but you don't think it's going to happen to you, cancer is something that happens to other people." However, Stephen continued to say that his prognosis looks positive. "So far as we know, it's all been got," he added. "Are there greater chances of me getting other cancers now? Apparently not. But I won't know for sure until I get my PSA levels checked. They should be zero because I have no prostate, so the prostate specific antigen should be zero. But if there's anything left on the bed of the prostate where they've taken it out, it may have spread and I'll have to get radiotherapy and the whole damn thing will start again. But for the moment I'm fit and well and happy."

Stephen's fans were quick to send him well-wishes, with one writing: "So glad you caught it early, had mine checked a year ago & although I was all clear I can’t stress how important it is for men to drop our ‘egos’ & get checked. Keep spreading this awareness as the more that know the better chance men have. Took a lot of strength so total respect," while another added: "It's wonderful to hear that the operation went as hoped and that you’re recovering so well. Thank goodness you were checked and caught it early. Sending much love."

