Billie Piper reminisces about wedding with Chris Evans Billie Piper hilariously reminded Chris Evans that they tied the knot in Las Vegas

Billie Piper reminisced about her Vegas wedding with her ex-husband, Chris Evans, during a visit to his BBC Radio 2 show with fellow guests, Anne-Marie and Pete Tong. The group were chatting when Pete turned the conversation to Las Vegas, and asked Billie if she'd ever visited the city. After a pause, Billie said: "Once or twice," before giggling. She continued: "I think we got married in Vegas", to which Chris responded: "Oh that’s right we did, we did get married in Vegas."

Chris and Billie wed in 2001

The pair tied the knot back in 2001 after a six-month romance when Billie was 19 and Chris was 35, and split in 2005, with their divorce finalised two years later in 2007. However, the pair remained close friends, and took the potentially awkward moment in their stride on the show, before chatting about Billie's upcoming TV show, Collateral. Speaking about her roles, she said: "I wait for about seven years before I can sit down and watch it as an audience member instead of with a critical eye. I get quite emotional about it and then I'm fine with it."

Billie went on to marry Laurence Fox in 2007, but the pair announced plans to separate in 2016. At the time, Laurence posted a statement on his Facebook which read: "Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have separated. No third parties are involved. For the sake of our family we request and appeal for space and privacy at this time." The Lewis star previously opened up about meeting his wife, and said: "[Love at first sight] absolutely happened when I met Bill. We were in a rehearsal room and I knew there and then she was the one for me."