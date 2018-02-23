Victoria Beckham spotted wearing foot brace after ski holiday Victoria Beckham was spotted sporting a foot brace, but still managed to look trendy!

Uh oh! It looks like Victoria Beckham had a bit of a skiing mishap while on holiday in Canada with David and her children. The fashion designer was spotted leaving London's Guildhall on Friday morning sporting a white foot brace, sparking reports that the mother-of-four broke her ankle while on holiday. HELLO! has reached out to her representatives for confirmation. The star still looked glamorous despite her injury, and was dressed in tailored black trousers and a fitted jumper with one black kitten heel as she left the building. Victoria has yet to comment on her injury on social media, however, this isn't the first time one of the Beckhams hurt themselves during a ski trip.

Victoria was spotted with a foot brace

During their holiday on the slopes in 2017, David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn broke his collarbone while snowboarding down the mountain. David shared a photo of Brooklyn shortly before the accident, writing: "Just before his accident... Brave boy xx sorry (man)." David has been spotted skiing with his two sons, Romeo and Cruz, and his daughter Harper, while Victoria was thought to have avoided going on the slopes.

READ: Victoria Beckham is launching a very surprising new career venture

David shared a video of himself and Cruz

David shared a video of himself snowboarding with Cruz, and wrote: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Speaking about their memorable trip in 2017, he previously wrote: "Don't usually post so many [photos] but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes." Harper was also snapped in adorable purple salopettes and a multi-coloured jacket as she practised her ski skills while her brothers' snowboarded.

READ: Cruz Beckham is officially a teenager - see the sweet birthday wishes from mum and dad