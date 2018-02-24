Victoria Beckham shares snap of her ski injury as fans post messages of support The designer had a mishap on the slopes in Canada

Poor Victoria Beckham! The busy mum-of-four has injured herself during a family skiing holiday in Canada, taking to her Instagram page to tell her fans of the mishap. Pictured standing at the bottom of her stairs on crutches at her London home, Victoria can be seen with her foot in a brace. The star wrote: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal." On Friday morning, the fashion designer was spotted leaving London's Guildhall in the foot brace.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Victoria Beckham

Victoria's social media followers rushed to offer her words of support following the accident, with one writing: "Oh nooo!! Sorry to hear that!! Wishing you a speedy recovery hope you take this time to rest and relax." Another told the star: "@victoriabeckham get better soon so you can get your heels back on babes!!!!" One advised: "Oh no!! Rest up, drink lots of wine and rest xx." While another fan noticed: "Wow... look at all those stairs you have to tackle. Happy Healing."

Earlier in the week, Victoria's husband David Beckham shared a video of himself snowboarding with their youngest son, Cruz, and wrote: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Harper was also snapped in adorable purple salopettes and a multi-coloured jacket as she practised her ski skills while her brothers' snowboarded.

This isn't the first skiing injury for the Beckham family - during a ski break back in 2017, David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, broke his collarbone while snowboarding down the mountain. David shared a photo of Brooklyn shortly before the accident, writing: "Just before his accident... Brave boy xx sorry (man)."