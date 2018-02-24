Liam Payne goes clothes shopping for baby Bear! See the adorable photo The singer shared a photo of his sweet shopping trip

Aw, Liam Payne is such a cute doting dad! The singer shared a snap of himself doing a spot of clothes shopping for his 11-month-old son Bear, who he shares with partner Cheryl. In the photo, Liam can be seen browsing in a children's clothes shop, holding a tiny blue vest as he decides what to buy his little boy. Liam captioned the photograph: "Shopping" besides a sweet bear face emoji. The shop looked particularly upmarket, so baby Bear is going to be one well-dressed little man.

Photo credit: Instagram / Liam Payne

Liam's shopping outing comes after Cheryl made a surprise post on her Instagram page, asking for an end to 'split' rumours about the couple. The pair have been plagued of split reports for weeks but on Thursday Cheryl hit back at the claims, tweeting: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

LOOK: Who is the mystery woman who upstaged Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards?

Liam and Cheryl at The Brit Awards 2018

Cheryl and Liam, 24, had put on a united front at the Brit Awards on Wednesday, appearing hand-in-hand on the red carpet. On Tuesday night, Liam shut down split rumours when he praised Cheryl's new charity project on Instagram. Commenting on Cheryls photo celebrating the official opening of The Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust, he wrote: "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you’ve put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same."

MORE: Liam Payne reveals the cause of his recent arguments with Cheryl

Cheryl and Liam recently celebrated their first Valentine's Day as parents, with Liam sharing a sweet photo of Bear on social media, wearing an adorable vest. It read: "Bear is Mummy's little Valentine." Liam joked: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now." With Bear's first birthday approaching in late March, we're sure there are big celebrations to come.